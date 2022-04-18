Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, UTHR, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 32,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 3,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 62,352 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 5,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

