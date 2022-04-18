Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, UTHR, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 32,903 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring April 22, 2022, with 1,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,600 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 3,030 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 303,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.8% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 427,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,075 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 107,500 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 62,352 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring April 22, 2022, with 5,826 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 582,600 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, UTHR options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.