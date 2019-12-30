Markets
ROKU

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, PTLA, BKE

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 133,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 5,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA) options are showing a volume of 6,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of PTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of PTLA. Below is a chart showing PTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 3,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, PTLA options, or BKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ROKU PTLA BKE

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular