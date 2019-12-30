Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, PTLA, BKE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 133,102 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.8% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 03, 2020, with 5,772 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 577,200 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: PTLA) options are showing a volume of 6,789 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 678,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 77% of PTLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,850 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 3,052 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,200 underlying shares of PTLA. Below is a chart showing PTLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) options are showing a volume of 3,462 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 346,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of BKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 501,355 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,400 underlying shares of BKE. Below is a chart showing BKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ROKU options, PTLA options, or BKE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.