Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: ROKU, CARG, TWTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total volume of 100,147 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 81.1% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 12, 2022, with 4,633 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 463,300 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
CarGurus Inc (Symbol: CARG) saw options trading volume of 5,796 contracts, representing approximately 579,600 underlying shares or approximately 80% of CARG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 724,575 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,716 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,600 underlying shares of CARG. Below is a chart showing CARG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
And Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR) options are showing a volume of 150,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 15.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76.8% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike put option expiring August 26, 2022, with 10,119 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:
