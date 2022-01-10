Markets
RKT

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RKT, SKX, BIG

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 21,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 5,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) saw options trading volume of 4,194 contracts, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, SKX options, or BIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RKT SKX BIG

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular