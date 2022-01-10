Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RKT, SKX, BIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total volume of 21,911 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,581 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 258,100 underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Skechers USA Inc (Symbol: SKX) options are showing a volume of 5,584 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 558,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.8% of SKX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 4,385 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,500 underlying shares of SKX. Below is a chart showing SKX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) saw options trading volume of 4,194 contracts, representing approximately 419,400 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of BIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 939,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of BIG. Below is a chart showing BIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RKT options, SKX options, or BIG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

