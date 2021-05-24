Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RKT, CCL, PENN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT), where a total of 51,137 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 52.7% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19.89 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 11,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19.89 strike highlighted in orange:

Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) options are showing a volume of 124,894 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 12.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $28 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 16,807 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28 strike highlighted in orange:

And Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 23,679 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.2% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 28, 2021, with 2,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,000 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

