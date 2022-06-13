Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RIOT, WOW, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 78,156 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $6 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 5,446 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,600 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:
WideOpenWest Inc (Symbol: WOW) saw options trading volume of 5,294 contracts, representing approximately 529,400 underlying shares or approximately 57.1% of WOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 926,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 3,890 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 389,000 underlying shares of WOW. Below is a chart showing WOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 70,095 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring July 01, 2022, with 2,163 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
