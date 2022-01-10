Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RIOT, V, AEO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total volume of 70,839 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 7.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 4,718 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,800 underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 49,254 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.3% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 3,672 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,200 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (Symbol: AEO) options are showing a volume of 26,886 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.8% of AEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24.50 strike call option expiring January 14, 2022, with 5,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 580,600 underlying shares of AEO. Below is a chart showing AEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, V options, or AEO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

