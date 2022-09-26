Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RIOT, DOCU, RITM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Riot Blockchain Inc (Symbol: RIOT), where a total of 72,081 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.1% of RIOT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 12.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike put option expiring September 30, 2022, with 13,971 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RIOT. Below is a chart showing RIOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) saw options trading volume of 38,424 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 57.9% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,691 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,100 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rithm Capital Corp (Symbol: RITM) saw options trading volume of 21,464 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 57.6% of RITM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 10,154 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of RITM. Below is a chart showing RITM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RIOT options, DOCU options, or RITM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.