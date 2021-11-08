Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RILY, ASPN, GME

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY), where a total volume of 19,105 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 903.1% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 211,545 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 4,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 440,900 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57 strike highlighted in orange:

Aspen Aerogels Inc (Symbol: ASPN) saw options trading volume of 6,628 contracts, representing approximately 662,800 underlying shares or approximately 388.3% of ASPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 170,685 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 2,764 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,400 underlying shares of ASPN. Below is a chart showing ASPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME) saw options trading volume of 75,419 contracts, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares or approximately 282.5% of GME's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring November 12, 2021, with 4,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 464,200 underlying shares of GME. Below is a chart showing GME's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

