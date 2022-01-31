Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RIDE, TTWO, DKNG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lordstown Motors Corp (Symbol: RIDE), where a total volume of 32,122 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 48.2% of RIDE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 4,447 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 444,700 underlying shares of RIDE. Below is a chart showing RIDE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO) options are showing a volume of 14,915 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $177.50 strike call option expiring February 04, 2022, with 3,437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 343,700 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $177.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And DraftKings Inc (Symbol: DKNG) saw options trading volume of 133,624 contracts, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of DKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring February 04, 2022, with 16,188 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of DKNG. Below is a chart showing DKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

