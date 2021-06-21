Markets
RICK

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RICK, UBER, CRWD

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total volume of 474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.1% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 129,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 9,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 29,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RICK options, UBER options, or CRWD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RICK UBER CRWD

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular