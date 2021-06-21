Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RICK, UBER, CRWD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (Symbol: RICK), where a total volume of 474 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 47,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 72.1% of RICK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65,725 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring August 20, 2021, with 138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,800 underlying shares of RICK. Below is a chart showing RICK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) options are showing a volume of 129,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 72% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 9,044 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 904,400 underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (Symbol: CRWD) options are showing a volume of 29,061 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.8% of CRWD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring June 25, 2021, with 1,977 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,700 underlying shares of CRWD. Below is a chart showing CRWD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

