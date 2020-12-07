Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, ROKU, ADS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 6,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 626,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 573,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 66,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 11,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) options are showing a volume of 10,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, ROKU options, or ADS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.