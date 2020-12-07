Markets
RH

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, ROKU, ADS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 6,262 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 626,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 109.3% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 573,030 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 257 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 25,700 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 66,972 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.3% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 11,707 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Alliance Data Systems Corp. (Symbol: ADS) options are showing a volume of 10,911 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105% of ADS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 18, 2020, with 3,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 340,000 underlying shares of ADS. Below is a chart showing ADS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RH options, ROKU options, or ADS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RH ROKU ADS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular