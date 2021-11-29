Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, LMND, ALGT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 1,832 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 183,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.8% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 347,185 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $510 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $510 strike highlighted in orange:

Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 11,636 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.4% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 03, 2021, with 1,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,700 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allegiant Travel Company (Symbol: ALGT) saw options trading volume of 738 contracts, representing approximately 73,800 underlying shares or approximately 50.9% of ALGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 144,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 305 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,500 underlying shares of ALGT. Below is a chart showing ALGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

