Markets
RH

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, IPGP, AGN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 3,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) options are showing a volume of 1,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 179,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN) options are showing a volume of 9,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 971,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of AGN. Below is a chart showing AGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RH options, IPGP options, or AGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RH IPGP AGN

Other Topics

Stocks Options

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular