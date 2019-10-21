Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, IPGP, AGN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total of 3,630 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 363,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.6% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 703,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring October 25, 2019, with 184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,400 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

IPG Photonics Corp (Symbol: IPGP) options are showing a volume of 1,798 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 179,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of IPGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 348,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring December 20, 2019, with 818 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,800 underlying shares of IPGP. Below is a chart showing IPGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Allergan PLC (Symbol: AGN) options are showing a volume of 9,713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 971,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 15, 2019, with 3,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,500 underlying shares of AGN. Below is a chart showing AGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

