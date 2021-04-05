Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RH, BLK, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in RH (Symbol: RH), where a total volume of 3,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 310,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.9% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 740,010 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 230 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,000 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 2,747 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 274,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 665,845 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $680 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 270 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 27,000 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $680 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 54,073 contracts, representing approximately 5.4 million underlying shares or approximately 41% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 09, 2021, with 4,662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 466,200 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RH options, BLK options, or DAL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

