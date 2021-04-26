Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RDFN, XPO, STLD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 7,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 727,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 61.6% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 968 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 96,800 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

XPO Logistics, Inc. (Symbol: XPO) options are showing a volume of 4,630 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 463,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.3% of XPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 793,625 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 112,000 underlying shares of XPO. Below is a chart showing XPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Steel Dynamics Inc. (Symbol: STLD) saw options trading volume of 12,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 58% of STLD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 2,646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 264,600 underlying shares of STLD. Below is a chart showing STLD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular