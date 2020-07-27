Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RDFN, DOCU, WMT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Redfin Corp (Symbol: RDFN), where a total volume of 8,608 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 860,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58.3% of RDFN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 4,488 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 448,800 underlying shares of RDFN. Below is a chart showing RDFN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 31,460 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring August 21, 2020, with 7,806 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 780,600 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) options are showing a volume of 51,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.7% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring July 31, 2020, with 3,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 398,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RDFN options, DOCU options, or WMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

