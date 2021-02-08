Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, PLAY, NVCR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 17,453 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.3% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $74 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $74 strike highlighted in orange:

Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) options are showing a volume of 9,111 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 1,719 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 171,900 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 2,523 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 252,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 581,095 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 451 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,100 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

