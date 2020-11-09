Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, NCLH, ETSY

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 65,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 130,355 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 23,279 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, NCLH options, or ETSY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL NCLH ETSY

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular