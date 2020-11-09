Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, NCLH, ETSY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 65,564 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.2% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 7,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 779,100 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 130,355 contracts, representing approximately 13.0 million underlying shares or approximately 67.1% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 5,471 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 547,100 underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Etsy Inc (Symbol: ETSY) saw options trading volume of 23,279 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of ETSY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 813 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,300 underlying shares of ETSY. Below is a chart showing ETSY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

