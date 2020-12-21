Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, LMT, DXCM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 30,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,738 contracts, representing approximately 873,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 6,757 contracts, representing approximately 675,700 underlying shares or approximately 55% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

