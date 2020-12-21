Markets
RCL

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: RCL, LMT, DXCM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 30,050 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.1% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $66 strike put option expiring December 31, 2020, with 3,934 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 393,400 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $66 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) saw options trading volume of 8,738 contracts, representing approximately 873,800 underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $530 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,700 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $530 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 6,757 contracts, representing approximately 675,700 underlying shares or approximately 55% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 5,358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,800 underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, LMT options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RCL LMT DXCM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular