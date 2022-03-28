Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QS, MSTR, PRAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total of 140,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 200.6% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 36,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 8,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:

And Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 2,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QS options, MSTR options, or PRAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.