Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QS, MSTR, PRAX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in QuantumScape Corp (Symbol: QS), where a total of 140,012 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 200.6% of QS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring April 01, 2022, with 36,048 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares of QS. Below is a chart showing QS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
MicroStrategy Inc. (Symbol: MSTR) options are showing a volume of 8,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 808,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 185.6% of MSTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 435,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $285 strike put option expiring April 01, 2022, with 360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 36,000 underlying shares of MSTR. Below is a chart showing MSTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $285 strike highlighted in orange:
And Praxis Precision Medicines Inc (Symbol: PRAX) options are showing a volume of 2,685 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 268,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 118.7% of PRAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 226,175 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 811 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,100 underlying shares of PRAX. Below is a chart showing PRAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QS options, MSTR options, or PRAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.