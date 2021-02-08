Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QRVO, DAL, BBY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO), where a total volume of 8,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 800,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.2% of QRVO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 76,700 underlying shares of QRVO. Below is a chart showing QRVO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 61,828 contracts, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 12, 2021, with 5,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 535,000 underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) options are showing a volume of 10,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 850 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 85,000 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

