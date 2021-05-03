Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, SCHN, SRPT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 53,038 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 54.9% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 4,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc (Symbol: SCHN) options are showing a volume of 1,868 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 186,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.9% of SCHN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 340,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,000 underlying shares of SCHN. Below is a chart showing SCHN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SRPT) saw options trading volume of 4,265 contracts, representing approximately 426,500 underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of SRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,645 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 1,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,900 underlying shares of SRPT. Below is a chart showing SRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

