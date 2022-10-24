Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, ROKU, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total of 36,049 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,221 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,100 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 38,783 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 44.4% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring October 28, 2022, with 2,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,100 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 95,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 11,071 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, ROKU options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
