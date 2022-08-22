Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, INTU, CBOE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 55,783 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.1% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 9,863 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 986,300 underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) options are showing a volume of 9,558 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 955,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.7% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $520 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 3,278 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,800 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $520 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) saw options trading volume of 4,840 contracts, representing approximately 484,000 underlying shares or approximately 65.5% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 738,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring January 19, 2024, with 3,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 322,900 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, INTU options, or CBOE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
