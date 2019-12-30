Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: QCOM, CVS, SIG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 41,198 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.7% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $94 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $94 strike highlighted in orange:

CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) saw options trading volume of 26,719 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 48.6% of CVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $77.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 4,269 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,900 underlying shares of CVS. Below is a chart showing CVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Signet Jewelers Ltd (Symbol: SIG) options are showing a volume of 11,043 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of SIG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,410 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 441,000 underlying shares of SIG. Below is a chart showing SIG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

