Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PZZA, PLXS, DFS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 2,790 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 279,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 642,955 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 1,605 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Plexus Corp. (Symbol: PLXS) saw options trading volume of 820 contracts, representing approximately 82,000 underlying shares or approximately 43.3% of PLXS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 189,535 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of PLXS. Below is a chart showing PLXS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) options are showing a volume of 7,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 757,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.7% of DFS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring December 09, 2022, with 1,526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,600 underlying shares of DFS. Below is a chart showing DFS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

