Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PYPL, LIVN, TTD

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total of 88,619 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.4% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 17.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 10,838 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

LivaNova PLC (Symbol: LIVN) saw options trading volume of 1,623 contracts, representing approximately 162,300 underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of LIVN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,895 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of LIVN. Below is a chart showing LIVN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) saw options trading volume of 41,133 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 47.3% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 2,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,800 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

