Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTON, CYRX, RRC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Peloton Interactive Inc (Symbol: PTON), where a total volume of 47,663 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of PTON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring April 30, 2021, with 3,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 356,100 underlying shares of PTON. Below is a chart showing PTON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

CryoPort Inc (Symbol: CYRX) options are showing a volume of 1,756 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 175,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.4% of CYRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 316,895 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,200 underlying shares of CYRX. Below is a chart showing CYRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Range Resources Corp (Symbol: RRC) options are showing a volume of 20,728 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.9% of RRC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 15,098 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RRC. Below is a chart showing RRC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

