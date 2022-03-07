Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTEN, FPI, CLF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total volume of 38,937 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 87% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 9,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 964,300 underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:
Farmland Partners Inc (Symbol: FPI) saw options trading volume of 3,054 contracts, representing approximately 305,400 underlying shares or approximately 85% of FPI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,415 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,300 underlying shares of FPI. Below is a chart showing FPI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (Symbol: CLF) saw options trading volume of 200,539 contracts, representing approximately 20.1 million underlying shares or approximately 84.9% of CLF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 7,563 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,300 underlying shares of CLF. Below is a chart showing CLF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:
