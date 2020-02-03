Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTCT, LITE, MATW

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PTC Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PTCT), where a total volume of 3,295 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 329,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of PTCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 778,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 3,021 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,100 underlying shares of PTCT. Below is a chart showing PTCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) options are showing a volume of 5,822 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 582,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of LITE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring February 07, 2020, with 564 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 56,400 underlying shares of LITE. Below is a chart showing LITE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matthews International Corp (Symbol: MATW) options are showing a volume of 556 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.7% of MATW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 133,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 50,000 underlying shares of MATW. Below is a chart showing MATW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

