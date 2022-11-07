Markets
PTC

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTC, FANG, ATVI

November 07, 2022 — 01:28 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC), where a total volume of 5,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 555,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,100 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 14,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 34,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PTC options, FANG options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PTC
FANG
ATVI

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter