Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PTC, FANG, ATVI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC), where a total volume of 5,551 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 555,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 68% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 816,915 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 4,931 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 493,100 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) saw options trading volume of 14,721 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 67.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 357,100 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) options are showing a volume of 34,812 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of ATVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 5,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 550,000 underlying shares of ATVI. Below is a chart showing ATVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTC options, FANG options, or ATVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
