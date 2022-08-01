Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: POOL, DE, TDG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL), where a total volume of 4,640 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 464,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 95.1% of POOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of POOL. Below is a chart showing POOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Deere & Co. (Symbol: DE) options are showing a volume of 8,934 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 893,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.2% of DE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 1,217 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 121,700 underlying shares of DE. Below is a chart showing DE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And TransDigm Group Inc (Symbol: TDG) saw options trading volume of 1,625 contracts, representing approximately 162,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of TDG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 253,380 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of TDG. Below is a chart showing TDG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

