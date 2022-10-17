Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PNC, UAL, DUOL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total of 8,992 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 899,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.3% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 105,000 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 47,979 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring September 15, 2023, with 5,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,000 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL) options are showing a volume of 1,508 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 150,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.9% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 343,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 32,700 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

