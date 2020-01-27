Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PKI, LNG, ANF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI), where a total of 2,970 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 297,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.8% of PKI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 552,180 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,615 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,500 underlying shares of PKI. Below is a chart showing PKI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheniere Energy Inc. (Symbol: LNG) saw options trading volume of 9,425 contracts, representing approximately 942,500 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of LNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring March 20, 2020, with 5,651 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,100 underlying shares of LNG. Below is a chart showing LNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) options are showing a volume of 9,612 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 961,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 3,020 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,000 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

