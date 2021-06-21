Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PINS, UI, KMX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Pinterest Inc (Symbol: PINS), where a total volume of 54,658 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 58% of PINS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 3,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 362,300 underlying shares of PINS. Below is a chart showing PINS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 469 contracts, representing approximately 46,900 underlying shares or approximately 57.4% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 81,670 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike put option expiring July 16, 2021, with 183 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,300 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 5,957 contracts, representing approximately 595,700 underlying shares or approximately 55.6% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 798 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 79,800 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

