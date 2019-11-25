Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PII, WDC, AAL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII), where a total of 2,535 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 253,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.4% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month of 512,920 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 30,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.6% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 8,483 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 848,300 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) saw options trading volume of 31,821 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 47.5% of AAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of AAL. Below is a chart showing AAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

