Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PI, CROX, BMRN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Impinj Inc (Symbol: PI), where a total of 3,746 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 374,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 162.5% of PI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 230,475 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 1,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,800 underlying shares of PI. Below is a chart showing PI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) options are showing a volume of 14,184 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 153.2% of CROX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,795 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 4,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 438,000 underlying shares of CROX. Below is a chart showing CROX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: BMRN) options are showing a volume of 21,563 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.5% of BMRN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 3,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,800 underlying shares of BMRN. Below is a chart showing BMRN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PI options, CROX options, or BMRN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.