Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PHM, PENN, GE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total of 12,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,900 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 15,853 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 4,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 23,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,400 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

