Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PHM, PENN, GE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PulteGroup Inc (Symbol: PHM), where a total of 12,933 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.7% of PHM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 615,900 underlying shares of PHM. Below is a chart showing PHM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) saw options trading volume of 15,853 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring April 29, 2022, with 4,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,100 underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 23,779 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 3,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 378,400 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PHM options, PENN options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.