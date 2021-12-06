Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PG, WHR, GRBK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 29,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.3% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 3,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 365,800 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Whirlpool Corp (Symbol: WHR) saw options trading volume of 2,192 contracts, representing approximately 219,200 underlying shares or approximately 42.2% of WHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 518,870 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring December 10, 2021, with 156 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,600 underlying shares of WHR. Below is a chart showing WHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

And Green Brick Partners Inc (Symbol: GRBK) options are showing a volume of 1,579 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 157,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.8% of GRBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,695 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,900 underlying shares of GRBK. Below is a chart showing GRBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

