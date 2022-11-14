Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PG, MSM, ACET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 43,983 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 63.7% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 10,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (Symbol: MSM) saw options trading volume of 2,383 contracts, representing approximately 238,300 underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of MSM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 385,020 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,200 underlying shares of MSM. Below is a chart showing MSM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Adicet Bio Inc (Symbol: ACET) options are showing a volume of 3,162 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.6% of ACET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 513,305 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,867 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 286,700 underlying shares of ACET. Below is a chart showing ACET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

