Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PG, JPM, MU

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG), where a total volume of 33,398 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 44.3% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 12,535 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 60,264 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 43.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 10,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 73,336 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $73 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 8,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 817,900 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $73 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PG options, JPM options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
