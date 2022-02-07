Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFSI, UPS, FGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 3,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 765,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) saw options trading volume of 4,652 contracts, representing approximately 465,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFSI options, UPS options, or FGEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.