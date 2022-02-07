Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFSI, UPS, FGEN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 3,563 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 356,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.6% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 765,320 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) options are showing a volume of 17,081 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.6% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 1,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And FibroGen Inc (Symbol: FGEN) saw options trading volume of 4,652 contracts, representing approximately 465,200 underlying shares or approximately 43.5% of FGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of FGEN. Below is a chart showing FGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

