Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFSI, AVGO, UTHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), where a total of 3,506 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 350,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 55.8% of PFSI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 627,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of PFSI. Below is a chart showing PFSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) saw options trading volume of 10,327 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 902 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,200 underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) options are showing a volume of 1,567 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 156,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.5% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 287,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 239 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,900 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

