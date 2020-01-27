Markets
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFPT, HCA, HUM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Proofpoint Inc (Symbol: PFPT), where a total volume of 3,333 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 333,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.8% of PFPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 669,825 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,624 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,400 underlying shares of PFPT. Below is a chart showing PFPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

HCA Healthcare Inc (Symbol: HCA) options are showing a volume of 5,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 513,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.4% of HCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike put option expiring February 14, 2020, with 600 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 60,000 underlying shares of HCA. Below is a chart showing HCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

And Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) saw options trading volume of 4,106 contracts, representing approximately 410,600 underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of HUM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 881,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 17,900 underlying shares of HUM. Below is a chart showing HUM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFPT options, HCA options, or HUM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

