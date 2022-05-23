Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFGC, WYNN, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total volume of 6,769 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 676,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 6,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,300 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 14,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 51,539 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 12,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PFGC options, WYNN options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.