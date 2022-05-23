Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFGC, WYNN, MRK

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total volume of 6,769 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 676,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 6,663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,300 underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 14,592 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 40.9% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 51,539 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring May 27, 2022, with 12,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFGC options, WYNN options, or MRK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

