Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFGC, ROKU, MTSI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Performance Food Group Co (Symbol: PFGC), where a total of 24,856 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of PFGC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 24,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of PFGC. Below is a chart showing PFGC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw options trading volume of 102,702 contracts, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares or approximately 79.2% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring March 27, 2020, with 4,994 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 499,400 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) saw options trading volume of 3,657 contracts, representing approximately 365,700 underlying shares or approximately 58% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 630,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 3,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 317,100 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

