Markets
PFE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFE, ENPH, UPS

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 299,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 28,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 13,865 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 15,879 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, ENPH options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE ENPH UPS

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular