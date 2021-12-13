Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFE, ENPH, UPS

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 299,756 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 73.1% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 41.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 28,138 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) saw options trading volume of 13,865 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 67.5% of ENPH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 2,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 219,600 underlying shares of ENPH. Below is a chart showing ENPH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS) saw options trading volume of 15,879 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 61.3% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 5,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 518,700 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, ENPH options, or UPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

