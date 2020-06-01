Markets
PFE

Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFE, CPB, CRM

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 128,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 13,703 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 36,671 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, CPB options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PFE CPB CRM

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular