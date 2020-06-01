Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PFE, CPB, CRM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Pfizer Inc (Symbol: PFE), where a total of 128,885 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.2% of PFE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 22.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $36 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 4,516 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 451,600 underlying shares of PFE. Below is a chart showing PFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $36 strike highlighted in orange:

Campbell Soup Co (Symbol: CPB) saw options trading volume of 13,703 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.5% of CPB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike put option expiring June 05, 2020, with 1,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 136,400 underlying shares of CPB. Below is a chart showing CPB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 36,671 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 51.5% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring August 21, 2020, with 6,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 600,300 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PFE options, CPB options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

