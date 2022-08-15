Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: PEP, WBA, GILD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), where a total volume of 23,722 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $182.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 4,130 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 413,000 underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $182.50 strike highlighted in orange:
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) options are showing a volume of 33,369 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.4% of WBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $41.50 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 17,933 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WBA. Below is a chart showing WBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $41.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) saw options trading volume of 37,070 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 58.9% of GILD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 6,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 604,000 underlying shares of GILD. Below is a chart showing GILD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
